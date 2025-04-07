If you have an allergy, please call the restaurant directly to place your order.Join our Rewards Program today and earn points with every purchase!
If you have an allergy, please call the restaurant directly to place your order.
Join our Rewards Program today and earn points with every purchase!
Pancake Joe’s Ingram Rd.
6703 Ingram Road, San Antonio, TX
Just Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
Whole Wheat Pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes
Strawberry Banana Pancakes
Triple Berry Pancakes
Triple Berry Banana Pancakes
Strawberry Pancakes
Hearty Granola Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Double Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Pecan Pancakes
Banana Nut Pancakes
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Bacon Pancakes
Peanut Butter Banana Pancakes
Just Peanut Butter Pancakes
Apple Cinnamon Pancakes
Cheesecake Pancakes
Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes
Pancake Sundae$9.99
Banana Pancakes
Hot Off The Grill
Waffle
Frittatas
On The Lighter Side
Miscellaneous
Side Country Sausage$3.49
Avocado$1.59
Gravy$2.59
Ice Cream (2 Scoops)$1.49
Jalapenos$0.79
Regular Hollandaise Sauce$2.29
Side Chorizo$2.59
Side Salsa Ranchera$2.99
Solo Steak$7.99
Spinach Hollandaise Sauce$2.59
Sliced Tomato$1.09
Croissant$2.99
Side Shrimp$3.99
Side Cream Cheese$0.99
Garlic Bread$2.59
Mashed Potatoes$2.99
Pickle Spear$0.79
Side Salad$3.99
Side Sour Cream$0.29
Side Peanut butter$0.59
Toppings$1.99
Cheesecake Strawberry$1.59
Grilled Chicken Breast$2.99
Side Strawberry Banana$1.89
Side of Strawberry$1.59
Side Banana$1.59
Side Grilled Onion$0.79
Side Fresh Onion$0.79
Cheese$0.79
Hamburger Solo$4.99
Omelettes
Eggs & More
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Classic Club$11.99
Turkey Club$11.99
Grilled Cheese$9.49
BLT$9.99
Jalisco Sandwich$11.59
Hawaiian Sandwich$11.59
Monte Cristo Sandwich$11.59
Ranch Chicken Wrap$11.99
Steak Philly$11.59
Rueben Sandwich$11.59
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.29
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.99
Salads
Ala Carte
Ranch Potatoes$3.99
Bagel$3.49
English Muffin$1.99
Hash Browns$3.99
Toast$1.99
One Egg$2.49
Two Eggs$3.49
Bacon$3.79
Biscuit$1.49
Biscuits & Gravy
Sausage Patties$3.79
Grilled Ham$3.79
One Pancake$2.49
Side Salad$4.99
Side Cakes$4.49
Corned Beef Hash$4.99
Chorizo Hash$4.99
Sausage Biscuit$2.49
Cheese Browns$4.59
Loaded Hash Browns$5.29
Fries$3.49
Chicken Strips$4.49
Chips$2.99
Tortilla$2.29
English Muffin$1.99
Roasted Potatoes$3.79
Honey Chicken Biscuit$5.29
Spicy Chicken Biscuit$5.29
Beverages
Kids
To Go
Merch
Hot Choco-Ras
Pancake Joe’s - Ingram Location and Hours
(210) 647-7720
Open now • Closes at 2PM