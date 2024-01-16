Join our Rewards Program today and earn points with every purchase!
If you have an allergy, please call the restaurant directly to place your order.
Pancake Joe’s Ingram Rd.
Just Pancakes
- Buttermilk Pancakes
- Whole Wheat Pancakes
- Blueberry Pancakes
- Strawberry Banana Pancakes
- Triple Berry Pancakes
- Triple Berry Banana Pancakes
- Strawberry Pancakes
- Hearty Granola Pancakes
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes
- Double Chocolate Chip Pancakes
- Pecan Pancakes
- Banana Nut Pancakes
- Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
- Bacon Pancakes
- Coconut Pancakes
- Peanut Butter Banana Pancakes
- Just Peanut Butter Pancakes
- Apple Cinnamon Pancakes
- Cheesecake Pancakes
- Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes
- Pancake Sundae$8.99
- Banana Pancakes
Hot Off The Grill
Waffle
On The Lighter Side
Miscellaneous
- Side Country Sausage$3.49
- Avocado$1.59
- Gravy$2.59
- Ice Cream (2 Scoops)$1.49
- Jalapenos$0.79
- Regular Hollandaise Sauce$2.29
- Side Chorizo$2.59
- Side Salsa Ranchera$2.99
- Solo Steak$7.99
- Spinach Hollandaise Sauce$2.59
- Sliced Tomato$1.09
- Croissant$2.99
- Side Shrimp$3.99
- Side Cream Cheese$0.99
- Garlic Bread$2.59
- Mashed Potatoes$2.99
- Pickle Spear$0.79
- Side Salad$3.99
- Side Sour Cream$0.29
- Side Peanut butter$0.59
- Toppings$1.99
- Cheesecake Strawberry$1.59
- Grilled Chicken Breast$2.99
- Side Strawberry Banana$1.59
Omelettes
Eggs & More
Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.09
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.09
- Classic Club$10.09
- Turkey Club$10.49
- Grilled Cheese$8.49
- BLT$9.49
- Jalisco Sandwich$10.49
- Hawaiian Sandwich$10.49
- Monte Cristo Sandwich$10.09
- Ranch Chicken Wrap$10.49
- Chicken Philly$10.49
- Steak Philly$10.49
- Meatloaf Sandwich$10.09
- Rueben Sandwich$10.49
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$12.49
- Tuna Sandwich$10.09
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.49
- Bacon Cheeseburger$11.49
Salads
Meat & Poultry
Ala Carte
- Ranch Potatoes$3.79
- Loaded Baked Potato$4.49
- Bagel$3.49
- English Muffin$1.75
- Hash Browns$3.79
- Toast$1.79
- One Egg$2.49
- Two Eggs$3.49
- Bacon$3.49
- Biscuit$1.49
- Biscuits & Gravy
- Sausage Patties$3.49
- Grilled Ham$3.49
- One Pancake$2.49
- Side Salad$4.49
- Side Cakes$4.49
- Corned Beef Hash$4.79
- Chorizo Hash$4.79
- Sausage Biscuit$2.49
- Cheese Browns$4.29
- Loaded Hash Browns$4.79
- Fries$3.49
- Chicken Strips$4.49
- Chips$2.59
- Tortilla$1.99
- English Muffin$1.75
- Roasted Potatoes$3.79
Breakfast Special
Beverages
Kids
To Go
Pancake Joe’s - Ingram Location and Hours
(210) 647-7720
Closed • Opens Sunday at 7AM